OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Jan. 02
Weather  39.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Column | What year is it anyway?

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, for the Miner | azcapmedia
Originally Published: January 2, 2020 5:53 p.m.

PHOENIX – If you've been busy creating your Top 10 list of the past decade, stop.

Sorry to tell you this. But you've got another year to go.

Oh, sure. The new year of 2020 ends with a zero. Sounds like the kind of thing that is a demarcation.

But that ignores one simple thing: There was no Year 0.

Put simply, if you assume that the current calendar is based on the year Jesus was born – and more about that later – the first Year of Our Lord, or anno domini in Latin, shortened to A.D., was Year 1.

So the first full decade would have been at the end of Year 10.

Not the beginning.

Extrapolate that forward, the first year of this decade was 2011. So it won't be over until the end of 2020.

And the new decade won't start until 2021.

Sure, there was a big hoopla in 2000 rather than in 2001 when the century actually started.

But much of that was built around all the Y2K fears.

Remember them?

For years before 2000, computer code had been written with just the last two digits of the year to save space. That led to fears that programs running everything from nuclear power plants and air traffic control to phone and water service would crash once the year moved from 99 to 00.

How bad were the fears? Do you remember that people were stockpiling bottles of water?

As it turned out, the worst did not happen, helped in large part by programmers working feverishly to rewrite the codes.

Meanwhile, back to the issue of when Jesus was born.

There have been attempts to pinpoint the date based on the rein of King Herrod of Israel as well as what astronomical events were occurring that might have created the vision of the star over Bethlehem. Various estimates put the date at somewhere between 6 B.C. – as in Before Christ – and 1 B.C.

Of course, all this is built on a calendar that was not created until 525 A.D. by Dionysius Exiguus who, at the behest of the Vatican, did his own calculations to figure out when Jesus was born and used that as 1 A.D.

But, of course, that system of calculating time and years isn't the only one out there.

Consider the Hebrew calendar, based on what scholars figured was the time of Creation.

It currently is 5780 according to that calendar, assuming the start of the universe at 3761 B.C. – or as Jews refer to it, B.C.E., meaning Before Common Era.

And we can argue in 20 years whether it's a new century in 5800 or 5801.

(Howard Fischer is a reporter for Arizona-based Capitol Media Services)

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

The search for the value of pi
Marvins Window: Easter in Israel an eyeopener
Why Easter is called Easter, and other little-known facts about the holiday
YOU CANT BE A PIMP AND A PROSTITUTE TOO,,,
Butch's Brew: Whose religion and/or beliefs are more exacting than others?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News