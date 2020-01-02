Column | What year is it anyway?

PHOENIX – If you've been busy creating your Top 10 list of the past decade, stop.

Sorry to tell you this. But you've got another year to go.

Oh, sure. The new year of 2020 ends with a zero. Sounds like the kind of thing that is a demarcation.

But that ignores one simple thing: There was no Year 0.

Put simply, if you assume that the current calendar is based on the year Jesus was born – and more about that later – the first Year of Our Lord, or anno domini in Latin, shortened to A.D., was Year 1.

So the first full decade would have been at the end of Year 10.

Not the beginning.

Extrapolate that forward, the first year of this decade was 2011. So it won't be over until the end of 2020.

And the new decade won't start until 2021.

Sure, there was a big hoopla in 2000 rather than in 2001 when the century actually started.

But much of that was built around all the Y2K fears.

Remember them?

For years before 2000, computer code had been written with just the last two digits of the year to save space. That led to fears that programs running everything from nuclear power plants and air traffic control to phone and water service would crash once the year moved from 99 to 00.

How bad were the fears? Do you remember that people were stockpiling bottles of water?

As it turned out, the worst did not happen, helped in large part by programmers working feverishly to rewrite the codes.

Meanwhile, back to the issue of when Jesus was born.

There have been attempts to pinpoint the date based on the rein of King Herrod of Israel as well as what astronomical events were occurring that might have created the vision of the star over Bethlehem. Various estimates put the date at somewhere between 6 B.C. – as in Before Christ – and 1 B.C.

Of course, all this is built on a calendar that was not created until 525 A.D. by Dionysius Exiguus who, at the behest of the Vatican, did his own calculations to figure out when Jesus was born and used that as 1 A.D.

But, of course, that system of calculating time and years isn't the only one out there.

Consider the Hebrew calendar, based on what scholars figured was the time of Creation.

It currently is 5780 according to that calendar, assuming the start of the universe at 3761 B.C. – or as Jews refer to it, B.C.E., meaning Before Common Era.

And we can argue in 20 years whether it's a new century in 5800 or 5801.

(Howard Fischer is a reporter for Arizona-based Capitol Media Services)