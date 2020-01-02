Come to the Havasu Balloon Festival & Fair, Jan. 9 – 12
The City of Lake Havasu City is hosting their annual Havasu Balloon Festival & Fair at Lake Havasu State Park, Windsor 4, 699 London Bridge Rd., Lake Havasu City, Thursday through Sunday, Jan. 9 - 12.
Come and see the beautiful balloons and enjoy all of the excitement on land too, including hot air balloon mass ascension, balloon night glow, sky divers, arts & crafts show, antique & classic cars, carnival rides, food vendors, 5k balloon run, golf tournament, FUN ZONE and so much more.
For a complete list of event times, ticket purchasing and other information, visit havasuballoonfest.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.
- Flash flood watch, winter weather advisory for Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kaylee, a 10-year-old Kingman girl, is finally getting a transplant
- Where to ring in the new year in Kingman
- Slight chance of snow forecast Monday, Dec. 30
- Top 10 Kingman, Arizona Stories of 2019
- Friends help a friend on first mule deer hunt
- Top 10 Kingman, Arizona Stories of 2019 continued
- Health report: Mohave County needs to improve on several fronts
- Details emerge in failed Mohave County sex trafficking case
- Flash flood watch, winter weather advisory for Kingman
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- ‘American Pickers’: Can Kingman make the list?
- Police arrest suspected graffiti vandal
- Obituary
- Details emerge in failed Mohave County sex trafficking case
- Search widens in Arizona creek for missing 6-year-old girl
- Mohave 911
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman man charged with leaving scene of fatal accident enters guilty plea
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: