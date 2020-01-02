Come to the Havasu Balloon Festival & Fair, Jan. 9 – 12

The City of Lake Havasu City is hosting their annual Havasu Balloon Festival & Fair at Lake Havasu State Park, Windsor 4, 699 London Bridge Rd., Lake Havasu City, Thursday through Sunday, Jan. 9 - 12.

Come and see the beautiful balloons and enjoy all of the excitement on land too, including hot air balloon mass ascension, balloon night glow, sky divers, arts & crafts show, antique & classic cars, carnival rides, food vendors, 5k balloon run, golf tournament, FUN ZONE and so much more.

For a complete list of event times, ticket purchasing and other information, visit havasuballoonfest.com.

