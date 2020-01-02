Gingerbread House making at Kingman Blended Learning
Originally Published: January 2, 2020 6:10 p.m.
Students, siblings make gingerbread houses at Kingman Blended Learning, one of many events KBL offers. The K-12 online school is located at 2475 E. Beverly Ave. and is open to students in grades 4-12.
