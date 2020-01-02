Golden Valley Fire Department provided the Public Safety Training Center at no charge for the local Head Start Christmas Party. Above, back row from left, Head Start teacher Amber Fulkerson, firefighters from GVFD, and Head Start volunteer Bill Stewart stand with the students who received bicycles during the party. Below, GVFD firefighter/EMT Jeremy Celsi demonstrates how to put on firefighting equipment for students of Black Mountain Elementary School, who also attended the Head Start Christmas Party.