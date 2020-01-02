Horoscopes | Jan. 2, 2019

Birthdays: Kate Bosworth, 37; Dax Shepard, 45; Taye Diggs, 49; Cuba Gooding Jr., 52.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Expect situations to get blown out of proportion. You are best not to make a fuss or act on assumptions. Concentrate on personal improvements, positive attitude and taking care of your responsibilities in a timely fashion. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change you want to make will be more natural if you accept help from someone who understands how important it is to you. Don't jeopardize your health or take an unnecessary physical risk. Implementing practical applications now will bring more significant long-term opportunities. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Stick to your game plan and refuse to let anyone interfere or meddle in your business. Be cautious when sharing personal information, passwords or sensitive secrets someone asked you to keep. Approaching a job innovatively will draw attention. 4 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): It's up to you to make a change. Don't pussyfoot around an issue that needs an adjustment. Flesh out any matters that could stand between you and what you are trying to accomplish. Put more energy into getting what you want. 2 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Set up a meeting or business trip that will help you excel. Don't leave your destiny in someone else's hands. If change is happening all around you, position yourself to fit into what's unfolding -- one way or another. Romance is encouraged. 5 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Gather information, get involved in what's going on in your community and be careful how you handle money, contracts and legal matters. Start the year off on the right foot by putting a practical savings plan in place. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Change may be daunting, but once you get involved and pitch in and help, you will see that the result can be favorable for you as well as everyone involved. Check the possibilities before making a judgment call. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take a much-needed break. Relaxing with someone who puts you at ease will revitalize you and prepare you for the jobs that lie ahead. An unusual turn of events will open your eyes to new possibilities. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make adjustments at home that will help you expand an interest you have. Looking for a way to lower your overhead or to bring in a higher income will also encourage you to set a budget that reflects living a responsible lifestyle. 5 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Talk is cheap. Don't let emotional matters stand between you and what you hope to accomplish this year. Take control and make a giant leap in a direction you find most suitable for reaching your goal. An opportunity is heading your way. 2 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Revisit ideas that still interest you. Consider how you can turn something you enjoy doing into a moneymaking venture. A home-based business, if handled properly, can bring you the little extras you desire. Discuss your plans with someone you love. 4 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep emotions in check when dealing with people you do business with or rely on for support. A change to the way you do your job or to the people you work alongside will encourage innovative ideas that will pay off. 3 stars