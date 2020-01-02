OFFERS
Kingman Relay for Life to host ‘First Lap’ of 2020

The Kingman Relay for Life organization, which raises money for the fight against cancer, will hold its First Lap of 2020 event at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. (Photo courtesy of Kingman Relay for Life)

The Kingman Relay for Life organization, which raises money for the fight against cancer, will hold its First Lap of 2020 event at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. (Photo courtesy of Kingman Relay for Life)

Originally Published: January 2, 2020 5:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – Local residents are set to participate in the Relay for Life First Lap on Saturday, Jan. 4 at Locomotive Park in downtown Kingman, 310 W. Beale St.

Hosted by Kingman Relay for Life, the event will entail one lap, the “first lap,” of 2020 at the park. On the event’s Facebook page, organizers invite those who are currently fighting cancer, those who have lost someone to cancer and anyone who wants to come out and show their support.

“Whatever your reason, join us,” organizers wrote.

The event begins at 10 a.m. at Locomotive Park. Attendees can bring signs to display a favorite cancer-fighting word or statement. Noise makers, organizers said, are also encouraged.

Information provided by Kingman Relay for Life

