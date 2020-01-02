OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Jan. 02
Weather  39.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Male, female or other? Proposed law would provide a 3rd sex option on licenses

State Rep. Rosanna Gabaldon has proposed a bill to permit a third “nonbinary” choice of sex on drivers licenses in Arizona. (Photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

State Rep. Rosanna Gabaldon has proposed a bill to permit a third “nonbinary” choice of sex on drivers licenses in Arizona. (Photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, for the Miner | azcapmedia
Originally Published: January 2, 2020 5:44 p.m.

PHOENIX – A Green Valley lawmaker wants motorists to have more than the current either-or choice of "male” or "female” on state-issued driver's licenses.

The proposal by Democrat Rosanna Gabaldon would permit a third choice of "nonbinary” for those who identify as not exclusively one or the other. Her HB 2075 would make the same option available for state-issued ID cards for those who do not drive.

"These individuals don't recognize themselves as male or female,” she told Capitol Media Services. Gabaldon said her measure would simply recognize the identity of the people who hold the cards. "I don't see it as controversial,” she said.

But Gabaldon is facing not only the hurdle of getting a hearing for her legislation – prior efforts have fallen short – but also an active effort to legally preclude what she wants.

HB 2080, crafted by Rep. John Fillmore, R-Apache Junction, would bar any state agency, board, commission or department from issuing any document that has anything other than "male” or "female” as the individual's sex.

That's not all. His HB 2081 would require that birth certificates have those two as the only options. And HB 2082 would bar schools from requiring teachers and others from using a sex or gender pronoun when referring to a study "other than the sex or gender pronoun that corresponds to the sex listed on that student's birth certificate.”

"For thousands of years we've had two biological sexes and we haven't had any problems,” Fillmore said in explaining his proposals to Capitol Media Services. "

"So now if you start introducing all of this other stuff you really muddy the waters up,” he continued. "And I don't think it behooves society, the state of Arizona, and especially the school districts, to be dealing with this.”

What Gabaldon is proposing is not unique. At least 15 states have "nonbinary” as an option on driver's licenses and ID cards, most recently Massachusetts which added the option in November.

Gabaldon said the issue goes beyond providing a choice for those who don't identify either as male or female. She said adopting her legislation would send a message about the state.

"I want to see Arizona on the front lines of recognizing diversity,” Gabaldon explained. She said she hopes Arizona gets to a point, years from now – and after her legislation gets adopted – where people "would look at that and wonder why, in the past, why anyone would have a problem with that.”

Anyway, Gabaldon said, it's only right to treat people as individuals – without forcing them in to one or the other category.

"I want them to live a life that they recognize,” she said. "And I don't see why Arizona would have a problem with that.”

Fillmore said he has no issue with what adults do and how they identify themselves. "If they're adults and want to go those different ways, whatever, I don't have any problem with that,” he said.

"I don't have a problem with the LGBT community at all,” he said. "I look at it, when I was a kid, the big thing was what I do in my bedroom is my own business. They are absolutely correct.”

But he said it's quite different where children are involved. "We get little kids that are really unconcerned or unaware even of their own sexuality being told this stuff and taught this stuff,” he said. "It creates a lot more angst and anxiety in their end, I think, than is beneficial.”

The bottom line, said Fillmore, is that all of this discussion about gender identity, particularly in the education arena, takes away the focus from the primary goal of school.

"We've got to get back to 2 plus 2 is 4 and keep basic educational items to allow our kids to grow up and to function in society,” he said. "And all of this sexual stuff, I don't think should be out there at all.”

Gabaldon also is sponsoring HB 2074 which would require that death certificates reflects the person's "gender identity.”

Under current law, she said that death certificates do not recognize "the sex that they lived, the lives that they lived,” she said. "I want it to be reflective of their gender identity.”

Fillmore, for his part, seemed bemused by the proposal.

"After they're dead, do they care?” he asked. But he acknowledged that this could be important to survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

AZ House Education vice chair wants schools to teach less about dating
Mostly male Oscar nominees reflect dearth of women in film
Guest Column: Follow the Bible's plan for marriage
Science Says: Sex and gender aren’t the same
Column: Liberal struggle against reality must be recognized

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News