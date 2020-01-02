Rants and Raves | Jan. 3, 2020
My tooth was damaged by a dentist who was doing a procedure on me while also supervising a situation in another room, which distracted the dentist. One patient at a time please.
Wishing everyone who reads this a wonderful New Year. This year focus on improving yourself; not criticizing others for doing the same kinds of things you also do if you are being honest.
Thanks to everyone in the area who decorated their homes for the holidays. It made me smile to see the delightful decorations big and small.
Warren blasts billionaires – Democrats do not have enough money to beat the rich Republicans. And gobs of money, I’m sorry to say, is what it takes to win elections in America.
