Rants and Raves | Jan. 3, 2020

Postal workers clean up after a pickup truck struck the front entrance of the U.S. Post Office at 1901 Johnson Ave. in Kingman on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

Postal workers clean up after a pickup truck struck the front entrance of the U.S. Post Office at 1901 Johnson Ave. in Kingman on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

Originally Published: January 2, 2020 5:55 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

My tooth was damaged by a dentist who was doing a procedure on me while also supervising a situation in another room, which distracted the dentist. One patient at a time please.

Wishing everyone who reads this a wonderful New Year. This year focus on improving yourself; not criticizing others for doing the same kinds of things you also do if you are being honest.

Thanks to everyone in the area who decorated their homes for the holidays. It made me smile to see the delightful decorations big and small.

Warren blasts billionaires – Democrats do not have enough money to beat the rich Republicans. And gobs of money, I’m sorry to say, is what it takes to win elections in America.

