Suns rally late, but fall to West-leading Lakers

Phoenix’s Devin Booker tallied 32 points Wednesday in a 117-107 loss to the Lakers. (Miner file photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 2, 2020 4:54 p.m.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Lakers built a huge early lead against Phoenix only to see it shrink to single digits.

They still won their third in a row, but considered it a lesson learned.

LeBron James notched his eighth triple-double of the season, Anthony Davis had 26 points and 11 rebounds, and the Western Conference leaders opened the new year with a 117-107 victory on Wednesday night.

“We can’t allow ourselves to fall into a trap like that,” Davis said. “You got to learn how to handle success within games.”

James finished with 31 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists in a game that appeared well in hand by the end of a dominant first quarter. He had double-figure points and assists by halftime.

“We wanted to get off to a good start and protect home as well as we can,” James said.

The Suns rallied in the fourth, getting within seven points after trailing by 36 earlier in the game. That forced the Lakers’ starters back in, and James steadied them with eight points to close out the win.

Devin Booker scored 32 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 26 for the Suns.

Phoenix had won two in a row after losing eight straight.

“We turned it up a notch in the second half and came out swinging,” Booker said. “We did it with defense and a will to play and a competitive spirit. We know we can do it. We’ll figure it out. Anytime you go 2-2 on a road trip, it’s a good road trip.”

The Suns open a five-game homestand Friday against the New York Knicks.

Tip-ins

Suns: Booker has scored 30 or more points in a season-high four straight games. ... They fell to 1-4 all-time playing on New Year's Day; it was their first such contest since 1983. ... They were held to a season-low 17 points in the first quarter. ... The Suns gave up a season-worst 74 points in the first half. ... Frank Kaminsky III missed his second straight game because of a right knee injury.

Working his way back

Phoenix’s DeAndre Ayton scored 16 points in his second game back from a sprained right ankle. He pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds in 31 minutes.

“I’m trying to get my rhythm back,” he said. “We got down early but we woke up in the second half. I take this personal and I’m taking it home with me. We need to start games the way we ended the game and put fear into our opponents and pressure the rim.”

Rubio’s slip

Ricky Rubio said he hurt his hip after slipping on a wet spot on the court and left the game in the closing minutes. “I don’t know yet if I’ll be able to play the next game,” he said.

Rubio had six points on 2-of-7 shooting and nine assists for the Suns.

Remembering Stern

There was a moment of silence for former NBA commissioner David Stern who died Wednesday at 77. “We lost a great visionary,” James said. “Him and Dr. James Naismith are the two most important people in basketball.” James recalled the day he was drafted he spoke to Stern behind the scenes. “He told me he wanted to wear my suit one day,” James said, laughing.

James said something should be named after Stern, much like the NBA championship trophy is named for Larry O'Brien.

