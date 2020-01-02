T-Mobile donates to Mohave County K-9 Foundation

Mohave County Sheriff K-9 Foundation Board Member Ray McCool, left, is all smiles after receiving a $1,000 check from Jessi Brent and Dan Nemphos, owners of the T-Mobile store in Kingman, on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Brent and Nemphos, residents of Bullhead City, donated the money for the purchase of new K-9s and K-9 training.