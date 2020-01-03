Preston family entertained town with 300,000 Lights
Originally Published: January 3, 2020 10:43 a.m.
The Preston family entertained the town with a display of over 300,000 Christmas lights at 681 Shadow Mountain Road in Kingman this year.
