Briefs | Cougars found feeding on human remains

Three cougars have been killed after they were found feeding on human remains along a popular Tucson hiking trail. (Adobe image)

Three cougars have been killed after they were found feeding on human remains along a popular Tucson hiking trail. (Adobe image)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 3, 2020 6 a.m.

TUCSON – Three mountain lions found feeding on human remains near a Tucson hiking trail have been killed, Arizona authorities said Wednesday.

They were not suspected of killing the person, but were determined to be a danger to the public because they showed no fear of officers trying to remove the remains, the Arizona Game and Fish Department told the Arizona Daily Star.

The area in the Coronado National Forest was closed for a day while officials attempted to trap the mountain lions. The medical examiner will work to identify the name and cause of death for the person found Tuesday morning off the Pima Canyon Trail.

Phoenix toddler struck by random gunfire

PHOENIX (AP) – Random gunfire struck and injured a toddler on New Year’s Eve in a Phoenix backyard.

The 3-year-old boy was expected to survive the wound left by a bullet fragment Tuesday night, the Arizona Republic reported.

Police are searching for whoever fired the shots, said Phoenix police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune.

It wasn’t immediately clear why shots were fired, but shooting guns into the air to celebrate the New Year is a longstanding practice in some places.

In Arizona, the practice became a felony punishable by up to two years in prison after a stray bullet killed a 14-year-old girl in Phoenix.

The measure stiffening penalties was called “Shannon’s Law” after Shannon Smith, who was killed by a stray bullet in 1999.

Since then, police have knocked on doors to warn people about firing guns on holidays. They can also use a system called ShotSpotter, a system that pinpoints the location where a gun has been fired.

