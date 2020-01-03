OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Jan. 03
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | History of put-downs causes broken trust between in-laws

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: January 3, 2020 6 a.m.

DEAR ABBY: I have been happily married to my darling husband for 20 years. The problem is his sister.

When we first met, she asked my husband if I was “for real” because I’m very outgoing and affectionate. In the early years, and until about six years ago, she would berate me with abusive criticism. If I tried to overlook her actions and have a good relationship, she would soon find something else to criticize.

I am normally an “it’s history” kind of person when it comes to confrontations and forget them quickly. Thankfully her abuse has finally stopped. But I’m now having trust issues because every time in the past when I let my guard down to mend the relationship, she’d lash out and put me down again. Any advice would be greatly appreciated. – WARY IN TEXAS

DEAR WARY: Intelligent person that you are, it’s likely you always will have them, so stop blaming yourself for it. Continue being the outgoing and affectionate person you always have been, and keep your guard up because that’s what healthy people have to do when dealing with someone like her.

DEAR ABBY: I love my wonderful neighbors of 28 years. They are 10 years younger than my parents. They have been like a second set of parents to me. My concern is for their health. They are in their 60s and 70s, but neither one goes to the doctor.

The wife went 20-plus years ago and decided never to return after they prescribed diabetes and blood pressure medication for her. More recently, she can no longer leave the house because she has injured her arthritic knee so badly. She refuses to get it checked and claims it will heal. (She diagnosed herself via Dr. Google.) Her intelligent adult daughter is aware of all of this.

Her husband has no influence and is picking up what she no longer can do. I have tried encouraging her to seek advice, but haven’t pushed her so hard as to push her away. What should I do? - SCARED FOR THEM IN MASSACHUSETTS

DEAR SCARED: If anyone could do anything, it would have to be the woman’s husband and her daughter. I assume you have pointed out to your neighbor that with medical help she could heal more quickly, and also that there is something called preventive medicine that can help people avoid becoming seriously ill. Because you have talked until you are blue in the face and still haven’t been able to get through, my advice is to love her while you have her.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby: Second husband fails to earn his sister-in-law’s approval
Dear Abby | Years of bailouts fail to help sister who’s drowning in debt
Dear Abby: Boys who are being boys cause married woman angst
Dear Abby | Man’s private mailbox leads wife to question finances
Dear Abby: Wife treated like a queen longs for simple snuggling

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News