Free history program, "For the Love of Turquoise, Jan. 11

The Mohave Museum of History & Arts along with sponsor The Barthlow Family with Sounds of Kingman presents “For the Love of Turquoise” at the Mohave Museum of History & Art, 400 W. Beale St. in Kingman from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11.

Speaker Carrie Cannon, who is a member of the Kiawa tribe and is also of Olglala Lakota descent, will explore a long tradition of distinctive cultural styles, history and transition of this beautiful stone.

This free history program starts with a memorable presentation strongly linked to Kingman. Mined extensively in our area, turquoise has a long-standing tradition with Southwest Native cultures; special significance and meanings vary with specific tribes. Turquoise forms in arid regions through the process of water seeping through rock and interacting with minerals such as copper.

For more information, call 928-715-0288.

