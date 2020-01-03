OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Jan. 03
Weather  39.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Free history program, "For the Love of Turquoise, Jan. 11

The stone shown above is from Mohave County, Arizona. Learn about the history at "For the Love of Turquoise" on Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Mohave Museum of History and Art from 2 to 4 p.m. (By Rob Lavinsky, iRocks.com – CC-BY-SA-3.0, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://bit.ly/2MSezVH)

The stone shown above is from Mohave County, Arizona. Learn about the history at "For the Love of Turquoise" on Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Mohave Museum of History and Art from 2 to 4 p.m. (By Rob Lavinsky, iRocks.com – CC-BY-SA-3.0, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://bit.ly/2MSezVH)

mugshot photo
By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: January 3, 2020 12:26 p.m.

The Mohave Museum of History & Arts along with sponsor The Barthlow Family with Sounds of Kingman presents “For the Love of Turquoise” at the Mohave Museum of History & Art, 400 W. Beale St. in Kingman from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11.

Speaker Carrie Cannon, who is a member of the Kiawa tribe and is also of Olglala Lakota descent, will explore a long tradition of distinctive cultural styles, history and transition of this beautiful stone.

This free history program starts with a memorable presentation strongly linked to Kingman. Mined extensively in our area, turquoise has a long-standing tradition with Southwest Native cultures; special significance and meanings vary with specific tribes. Turquoise forms in arid regions through the process of water seeping through rock and interacting with minerals such as copper.

For more information, call 928-715-0288.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.

Mohave Museum of History and Arts

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

History program on turquoise set for Jan. 11
History series highlights Native American rock art
A brief history of turquoise
Neon signs are center of attention
Sounds of Kingman presents program on Navajo code talkers

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News