Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Jan. 03
Horoscopes | Jan. 3, 2020

Originally Published: January 3, 2020 6 a.m.

Birthdays: Eli Manning, 39; Danica McKellar, 45; Mel Gibson, 64; Victoria Principal, 70.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Leave nothing to chance, finish what you start and observe who is watching you. Do your best, and be your best.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Expand your knowledge and your interests. Consider your motives as well as the motives of others.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Get charged up and accomplish what you set out to do. A personal improvement you make will lead to possibilities that can contribute to your status or reputation.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be careful not to upset someone you need on your team. Make a difference, and be part of the solution, not the problem.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If someone makes a fuss, do your best to calm the situation using incentives and making adjustments that will help keep the peace. A physical challenge will help ease stress as well as being conducive to finding solutions.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): What you accomplish and the change you put in place will make a lasting impression on someone you would like to please. Mix business with pleasure, and you’ll get positive results

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Evaluate a situation that appears to be unstable. Time is on your side as long as you refuse to let anyone bully you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put your time and energy toward the projects and pursuits that will help you improve your life. Traveling, communicating and choosing like-minded buddies are encouraged.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Spend time at home. Go over personal papers, fix up your surroundings or kick back with someone you love. Let go of unnecessary baggage, regrets and unsavory connections.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Listen to criticism, consider what you want to do and make the adjustments that suit you. A lifestyle change will give you a new perspective as you move forward and try new things.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Use experience and knowledge to help you navigate your way through any conflict you face. Put your energy where it counts, and spend time with someone you love.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): By both giving and taking, you’ll be able to bring about the changes that will encourage better relationships with people who share your enthusiasm as well as your aspirations. Promote your beliefs and dreams.

