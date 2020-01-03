MCC Kingman librarian Erin Roper selected as an emerging leader

KINGMAN – Erin Roper, librarian at Mohave Community College’s Kingman campus, has been accepted into the 2020 American Library Association Emerging Leaders Program.

Roper will attend an ALA midwinter meeting where she will meet the other participants, work online with a small group of those peers on an issue facing libraries or librarianship, and then present the findings at the ALA annual conference.

She will also expand her knowledge of leadership skills and learn what other libraries across the country are doing, and bring ideas back to Mohave County, the college wrote in a news release.

Roper decided to apply for the ALA Emerging Leaders program because she wanted the voice of rural libraries to be heard on the national level.

“It’s a great opportunity to work with other people and learn about library advocacy on the national level because there’s a myth that libraries are going extinct or that they are not going to exist in a couple of years,” she said. “I am confident that libraries will exist but that they will change.”

The emerging leaders program is for librarians who have no more than five years of experience in the field. In order for Roper to attend the conference she had to go through a competitive application process to be selected as one of the 50 participants. The Association of College and Research Libraries Junior and Community College Libraries Section, and the ACRL Instruction Section, are paying for her to participate in the national program.

Information provided by Mohave Community College