Supervisors to regulate an illegal septic system in Mohave Valley
KINGMAN – It was discovered that a septic system was constructed without the necessary permits for the office trailer at the Mohave Valley Community Park in Mohave Valley.
The park has hired a consultant to evaluate the existing system and to submit an application to the Development Services Department Environmental Quality Division to bring the septic system into compliance. The fee for the septic system application is $1,026.
The park committee has requested that the application fee be waived as the septic system provides proper wastewater disposal necessary for park operation.
“We have a group of volunteers that have committed to completing the Mohave Valley-Fort Mohave Community Park trailer project, of which this is part of,” wrote Mehdi Azarmi on behalf of the park in a letter to the Board of Supervisors.
Mohave County Board of Supervisors will consider waiving the fee at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6 at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.
