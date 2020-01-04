OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Jan. 04
Weather  40.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Attention Kingman ladies: Scarf party planned for Jan. 11

Event flyer (Courtesy)

Event flyer (Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: January 4, 2020 6:38 p.m.

KINGMAN – “Happy New Year Ladies! The Scarf Party is back!”

The event will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11 at BLOOM Hair & Beauty Bar, 715 Main St.

The event is free, but participants must bring wrapped scarfs or accessory of any kind with the value limit of $25. Each attendee is also asked to bring an appetizer, dessert or other dish to share.

Hosts are Tori Kimbal and Sabrina Joyce of BLOOM Hair & Beauty Bar. Mix and Mingle starts at 6 p.m., followed by the scarf exchange at 7 p.m.

Scarf exchanges are the rage on Pinterest – a social media platform dedicated to style and sharing inspiration. Such parties are also a popular way of gathering together women of all ages across communities.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Two working moms ready to BLOOM
Beauty school grad ready to prove she’s a cut above the rest
Meetings & Activities: Wednesday, December 15, 2010
Free history program, "For the Love of Turquoise, Jan. 11
Clubs: Thursday, March 24, 2011

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News