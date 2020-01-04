Attention Kingman ladies: Scarf party planned for Jan. 11
KINGMAN – “Happy New Year Ladies! The Scarf Party is back!”
The event will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11 at BLOOM Hair & Beauty Bar, 715 Main St.
The event is free, but participants must bring wrapped scarfs or accessory of any kind with the value limit of $25. Each attendee is also asked to bring an appetizer, dessert or other dish to share.
Hosts are Tori Kimbal and Sabrina Joyce of BLOOM Hair & Beauty Bar. Mix and Mingle starts at 6 p.m., followed by the scarf exchange at 7 p.m.
Scarf exchanges are the rage on Pinterest – a social media platform dedicated to style and sharing inspiration. Such parties are also a popular way of gathering together women of all ages across communities.
