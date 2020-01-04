Children lead the adventure at the Kingman chapter of the Free Forest School

KINGMAN – Curious and adventurous, children have a lot to learn about the world around them and even themselves. At the Kingman chapter of Free Forest School, local kids have the unique opportunity to not only learn about nature, but to lead the adventure.

Crystal Palmer started Kingman’s chapter of Free Forest School in June 2018. She was looking for a more social, consistent way to get her small children into nature.

“As a kid, I loved running around the open desert near our house, and having family picnics in the Hualapais, where my cousins and I would explore the forest,” she said. “Times are obviously different now, but I still wanted my children to experience the joy, excitement and freedom of ‘running loose’ out in nature.”

So she began doing some research, and in doing so discovered Free Forest School. After taking the necessary steps in the application process, the first Free Forest School in Arizona was launched right here in Kingman.

A nonprofit organization that aims to make outdoor play accessible to all children by removing barriers and helping caregivers and their children head outdoors to explore nature with other local families, Palmer said the school’s main focus is letting children lead the nature adventures.

“The motto of Free Forest School is ‘Letting kids be kids, outdoors,’” she said. “The main focus is letting the children lead the adventure, and discover the outdoors around them at their own pace in a relaxed, comfortable environment.”

Palmer also believes that participation in Free Forest School is great for parents and caregivers, too, as it lets them step back and trust their children. And while the focus is on the children each week, caregivers still have the opportunity to socialize and enjoy nature themselves.

“It’s just nice to connect and have that little bit of support,” she said.

The local chapter may have started small, with just Palmer’s family and one other, but that’s no longer the case. These days, anywhere from two to 10 families attend each week, and the chapter’s Facebook group has more than 170 members.

The chapter meets each week in the Hualapais. Each meetup begins with a trail safety talk, after which time it is the children who lead the adults on a short hike to base camp. That camp is the location at which the chapter engages in story and snack time, and is the same location each week.

“This allows the children to notice how their familiar space changes from week to week with different weather and seasons,” Palmer said. “Once at base camp, the facilitator (a volunteer who leads the meetup) reads a nature-related story to the children while they relax and enjoy a snack.”

Then the adventure continues, still with the children leading the way. While the children certainly like the snack and story time, Palmer said it is the adventuring and tackling of challenges that they most enjoy. Often, kids overcome obstacles with help from their new friends in Free Forest School.

“I’ve seen kids approach an obstacle that, from an adult’s perspective, appears to be too difficult for them. Nine out of 10 times they manage it, either on their own or with help from the other children,” Palmer said. “It’s always fun to watch their eyes light up as they climb that boulder, walk across that log or make the leap from rock to rock.”

Palmer said Free Forest School is meant to be enjoyed by the parent or caregiver and the child, together. The volunteer facilitator reads the story and serves as the contact person for each meeting, but each parent or caregiver is responsible for their own child.

Free Forest School is designed for children ages 6 and under, but older siblings are also welcome to join.

Anyone interested in learning more about or joining the Kingman chapter of Free Forest School can join the Facebook group “Free Forest School of Kingman, AZ.” A small amount of paperwork needs to be filled out, after which acceptance into the group will be granted. At that point, members can view the days, times and locations at which Free Forest School meets.

Palmer said participating children get a lot out of Free Forest School, such as exercise, sunshine, fresh air, quality time with caregivers, playing with other children, freedom to explore and more. But she believes the most notable benefit is confidence, which builds in children as they overcome obstacles on their own or with the help of their friends.

“This confidence gives them the freedom to relax so they can easily enjoy, observe, question, wonder and find out,” Palmer said. “After a few meetups, you see kids completely transform from timidly holding tight to their caregiver, to running free with the other children, eager to discover all of the wonderful things around them.”

Questions can also be directed to Palmer at freeforestschoolkingmanaz@gmail.com. For more information, go to https://www.freeforestschool.org/.