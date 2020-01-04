City Council to weigh legislative priorities Jan. 7

KINGMAN – Legislative priorities for 2020 and an update on the City of Kingman’s rebranding effort are among the topics to be discussed as the City Council holds its first work session and meeting of the year on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

The work session, which includes the rebranding and legislative priority discussions, begins at 5 p.m. in council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St., followed by a business meeting at 6 p.m.

The final subdivision plat for Kingman Crossing was approved back in 2006 and recorded in 2007 with a property escrow assurance agreement from First American Title Agency of Mohave, Inc. for the completion of required subdivision improvements. Under the agreement, no individual lots can be sold in the tract, 1993-B, until all improvements are made.

Pioneer Title Agency, Inc., assumed the role of trustee when the property was conveyed in 2012.

A new trust agreement with Pioneer Title Agency Inc. dated April 24, 2019 approved a change of beneficiaries of Trust No. 9116, with Kingman Crossing, LLC named as the first beneficiary and High Desert Land Holdings, LLC named as the second beneficiary. The resolution before Council, if approved, would authorize the conveyance of the property to Pioneer Title and note the change to the beneficiaries to the trust for the Kingman Crossing tract.

In January 2017, Council approved job order contracts with three contractors for street and drainage projects. The contracts were for one year, but could be renewed annually for up to four more years. Council will consider whether to renew the contracts with Desert Construction, Rummel Construction and McCormick Construction for another year.

Council members will also vote on a resolution that would approve a letter of credit assurance, and authorize the recording of the final subdivision plat, for Sycamore Village. The developer, Am-Pak Enterprises, LLC, has provided a cost estimate of $88,270 for the remaining improvements, which was deemed sufficient by City staff. The subdivision is proposed to have 30 residential lots and is located north of Sycamore Drive and west of N. Fairfax Street.

Having received a Federal Aviation Administration and Arizona Department of Transportation grant for the rehabilitation of a runway at Kingman Municipal Airport, the City needs to move some money around.

Kingman was required to match the more than $2 million grant in the amount of $112,904, which was reallocated from the environmental assessment and cleanup project at the airport’s dross site. Dross is the waste from the smelting of some 6,000 military aircraft that took place at the airport after World War II, and is located under the area where the smelting occurred.

Staff is requesting further reallocation of $103,437 in funding from the environmental assessment and cleanup project toward unforeseen, necessary expenditures for the runway work.

Council’s will also hold a public hearing and then consider a resolution that would allow for a truck parking area on property north of the Flying J truck stop at 3300 E. Andy Devine Ave. The applicant, Pilot Travel Centers, and property owner Kingman Plaza, have requested approval of a modification to an existing conditional use permit.

Council will also receive a fiscal year 2019 audit presentation from staff.

Information provided by City of Kingman