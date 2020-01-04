OFFERS
Column | Goals are in sight for Mohave County Assessors’ Office in 2020

Jeanne Kentch - Mohave County Assessor
Originally Published: January 4, 2020 5:42 p.m.

Happy New Year Mohave County.

The Mohave County Assessors’ Office is happy to be facing 2020 with many goals in sight.

One very important goal for 2020 will be to try, yet again, to get a bill passed at the state that could help our fine veterans of Arizona with their property taxes.

(State) Representative (Leo) Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) and I have worked diligently to garner support from the leaders in the legislature and with Leo’s help we just might get this very important legislation passed. We will keep you notified of the developments. If you would like to be included in the information campaign regarding this Veterans bill, just email me at Jeanne.kentch@mohavecounty.us.

Another goal our department is excited about is the new flyovers we scheduled for this spring. We are excited to have new imagery for our Pictometry database. This data will assist us in valuing property from sharp crisp oblique imagery that helps us garner changes in property without leaving the office. A huge savings in labor and your tax dollars. This process is also in line with our goal to be fair and equitable to every property in Mohave County.

It is that time of year again to accept applications for Widow/Widowers/100% Disabled exemptions. If you or someone you love is a widow/widower or 100% disabled please consider applying for this financial help with property taxes. There is a qualifying process; factors that will qualify you are: the value of your home (Limited Property Value can be no more than $274,980) the applicant must have been an Arizona resident with deceased spouse at time of spouse’s death; and the household income cannot exceed $33,722 or $40,456 with minor children.

We also offer a Senior Property Valuation Protection Option (we call a Senior Freeze). This option will freeze your values to help future market increases affecting your tax bill. To qualify for the Senior Freeze you must be at least 65 years of age, the property must be your primary residence, you must have been at that residence for at least 2 years and the owners combined total income from all sources cannot exceed $37,584 for a single owner and $46,980 for 2 or more owners.

If you think you or a friend or family member can qualify for any of these savings opportunities, please come into one of our three offices (Kingman, Bullhead City or Lake Havasu City) or call 928-753-0703. The deadline to apply for the exemptions is March 1 and the deadline for the Senior Freeze is Sept. 1.

I hope all of you have had a beautiful Christmas season and I sincerely hope you all have a very healthy and happy New Year.

Here we come 2020!

