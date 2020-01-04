OFFERS
Community Viewpoint: A litter-free Kingman

Originally Published: January 4, 2020 5:37 p.m.

Imagine what a litter-free Kingman would look like! Presented here are some ”doable” suggestions to reduce the plastics waste deposited here in our beautiful desert community.

When you pick up just a few items decline the plastic bag and take only your purchase and receipt in hand.

Buy a few reusable grocery bags (a $1 bag will last many years) to take shopping and refuse the plastic bags the store offers. Smith’s credits 5¢ per reusable bag you bring - shop there!

Bring your own take-out containers to the restaurant or request biodegradable take-out containers. FYI: Black Bear Diner and Denny’s uses biodegradable takeouts and McDonald’s went from Styrofoam to paper coffee takeouts. Avoid restaurants that provide only Styrofoam take-out containers and encourage them to use biodegradable ones to assure your future business.

Frequent stores who advertise environmentally friendly packaging, recycling and up-cycling. FYI: West of Third in Downtown has an aggressive up-cycling of plastic containers and reusable containers.

Shop eco-friendly businesses. FYI: Zippnada in Lake Havasu City has a full line of products to replace one-use plastic bags, bottles and other items.

Recycle at the Kingman recycle center on Route 66. When you are unable to utilize the recycling center for certain items such as metal, dead batteries or toxic materials, locate alternate recyclers around town or wait for periodically scheduled city-wide collection for said items. Be aware Walmart accepts plastic bags for recycling.

Encourage local businesses and chains to “think green” and reduce their waste streams.

Danny Baker

Kingman

