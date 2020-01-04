Fort Mohave man dies in motorcycle crash Dec. 29

On Sunday, Dec. 29 at approximately 4:40 p.m., Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Boundary Cone Road and Mystic Avenue in Fort Mohave in reference to a motorcycle crash.

When deputies and fire personnel arrived, a single motorcycle and its driver were located. The driver, Rafael Sanchez, 27, of Fort Mohave was declared deceased at the scene.

It was determined that Sanchez was traveling west on Boundary Cone Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and drove onto the shoulder. Witnesses on scene advised that the motorcycle flipped several times and was thrown from the motorcycle.

The crash investigation team responded, and an investigation is ongoing. Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office