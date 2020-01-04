Free ‘Arizona’ art show coming to Kingman Jan. 7

KINGMAN – “Arizona,” a community art show coming to the ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St., courtesy of the ArtHub and Kingman Center for the Arts, will exhibit creations from local artists starting Jan. 7.

The ArtHub and Kingman Center for the Arts wrote in a news release that the show will feature works by local Mohave County artists, and will be open to the public.

The show will run from Jan. 7 through Feb. 15. Hours and days of operation are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. There will also be an opening reception where attendees can meet local artists from 5–8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 at the ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St. The reception will include an artist lecture from local artist Jim Federico.

Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.

Information provided by ArtHub, Kingman Center for the Arts