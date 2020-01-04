Horoscopes | Jan. 5, 2020

Birthdays: January Jones, 42; Bradley Cooper, 45; Carrie Ann Inaba, 52; Diane Keaton, 74.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make decisions that will improve your lifestyle. Setting a good example, living by the rules, and making time to eat correctly and exercise will help you excel.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If you want a change, make it happen. Expand your mind, and take on challenges that will help you grow personally, emotionally and mentally.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Participation will make the difference between getting ahead and falling behind. Use your time wisely, and make decisions that are beneficial to you and to those you love.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t retreat to a safe place when you should be embracing what life has to offer. Positive change is heading your way, and your willingness to accept and to take advantage of what’s available is essential.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Emotional matters will escalate fast if you are uncertain or hesitant to make decisions concerning the way you feel or what your intentions are. Honesty is the best policy.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Showing an interest in what others do or know will be beneficial to you when you need a favor or help. A change of attitude or location will encourage living in the moment.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Pay close attention to your spending habits and how you run your household. Do more to ensure that you save for the things that are important to you instead of making impulsive buys that bring only a moment’s pleasure.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Subject yourself to something you’ve never done. Engaging in situations that can offer you wisdom will encourage you to take on a new project or partnership.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take a look at how you present yourself to the world, and consider if it is time to update your persona. Adopting a fresh style will lift your spirits and encourage you to get out and mingle.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Expanding your family and surroundings, or being open to trying something new will change your perspective regarding what’s possible. A positive attitude will lead to personal success.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t let a change someone makes affect you or the decisions you make. Put your energy into personal gain, fitness, peace and love.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Only share information that will benefit you. Take better care of your health and your money matters.