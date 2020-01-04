Kingman Photo | Vets-to-Vets donation
The nonprofit Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 32-7 donated $2,000 raised from its Nov. 16 Poker Run in Bullhead City to the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council of Kingman.
The CVMA sponsors or participates in many motorcycle-related charity events each year and donates to various veteran care facilities and veteran charities throughout Mohave County and Arizona.
Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council helps coordinate efforts by various organizations to help veterans in need and promote veterans’ issues.
Today the JAVC consist of member organizations from all areas of Mohave County. The JAVC website is www.javc.org, and the organization is located at 315 Oak St., Kingman.
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kaylee, a 10-year-old Kingman girl, is finally getting a transplant
- Truck drives through Johnson Avenue post office main entrance
- Where to ring in the new year in Kingman
- Slight chance of snow forecast Monday, Dec. 30
- Friends help a friend on first mule deer hunt
- Top 10 Kingman, Arizona Stories of 2019 continued
- Health report: Mohave County needs to improve on several fronts
- Flash flood watch, winter weather advisory for Kingman
- Top 10 Kingman, Arizona Stories of 2019
- Flash flood watch, winter weather advisory for Kingman
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- ‘American Pickers’: Can Kingman make the list?
- Police arrest suspected graffiti vandal
- Obituary
- Details emerge in failed Mohave County sex trafficking case
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave 911
- A wet Christmas may be in store for Mohave County
- Havasu sex-trafficking case could be dismissed because federal witnesses are unavailable
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: