Kingman Photo | Vets-to-Vets donation

The nonprofit Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 32-7 donated $2,000 raised from its Nov. 16 Poker Run in Bullhead City to the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council of Kingman.

The CVMA sponsors or participates in many motorcycle-related charity events each year and donates to various veteran care facilities and veteran charities throughout Mohave County and Arizona.

Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council helps coordinate efforts by various organizations to help veterans in need and promote veterans’ issues.

Today the JAVC consist of member organizations from all areas of Mohave County. The JAVC website is www.javc.org, and the organization is located at 315 Oak St., Kingman.