Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Jan. 04
Kingman Route 66: Author Jim Hinckley to address yacht club

Author Jim Hinckley’s latest book is “Murder and Mayhem on The Main Street of America: Tales from Bloody 66.” (Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 4, 2020 6:43 p.m.

KINGMAN – Local author and tourism development consultant Jim Hinckley will speak to the Route 66 Yacht Club on Wednesday, Jan. 15 as part of a program highlighting tourism and related economic development.

The program will be held at Calico’s Restaurant, 418 E. Beale St. A Meet and Greet is set for 5 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m.

Hinckley, the author of 19 books and founder of jimhinckleysamerica.com, has made presentations on Route 66 history at conferences in Michigan, Los Angeles and numerous Route 66 communities. He serves on the economic development committee for the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership and the economic development advisory committee for the City of Kingman.

“As always, Jim will give us his folksy analysis of the importance of Route 66 to our community,” event organizer Steve Wagner said in a news release.

Attendees will receive a complimentary Mother Road Route 66 Passport developed by Touch Media of Bratislava, Slovakia, creator of the innovative Route 66 Navigation app.

Hinckley will discuss the recent Miles of Possibility Conference meetings with Route 66 Association presidents and tourism directors pertaining to the Route 66 centennial. Additionally, he will present information about Kingman area promotional opportunities including the upcoming International Route 66 Festival in the Czech Republic and the 2020 Miles of Possibility Conference.

Updates on the Route 66 Navigation app, the Mother Road Route 66 Passport project, and the development of community education programs will also be presented.

Tickets cost $5. RSVP by contacting Wagner at 928-377-2239 or swrealtyaz@yahoo.com.

After the presentation Hinckley will be signing copies of his latest book – “Murder and Mayhem on The Main Street of America: Tales from Bloody 66.”

Information provided by Route 66 Yacht Club

