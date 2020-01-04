Mohave County approves demolition permits
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Dec. 27:
Veronica Uriostegui: 3841 E. Northern Ave., Kingman; reactive gas meter.
Old Trails Mobile Home: Kingman; demo manufactured home only.
Old Trails Mobile Home: 3565 E. John L Ave., Kingman; demo mobile home only.
Bay Star Electric: 8289 Smoketree Lane, Mohave Valley; repair 100 amp electrical service.
McKenzie Electric: Mohave Valley; 200 amp electrical panel replacement.
Stoneking Construction: Kingman; new A/C replacement.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Jan. 3:
Kim’s Craft Shed: 3036 E. Thompson Ave., Kingman; arts and crafts.
Like No Others Cleaning Service: 3222 Devlin Ave., Kingman; cleaning services.
