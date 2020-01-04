OFFERS
Mohave County Supervisors to ponder Sacramento Wash repairs

Mohave County Board of Supervisors will consider repairs to the Sacramento Wash at its meeting on Monday, Jan. 6. (Today’s News-Herald file photo)

Brandon Messick – Today’s News-Herald
Originally Published: January 4, 2020 6:36 p.m.

Last year Mohave County spent almost $1 million in measures to prevent deterioration of Sacramento Wash, and prevent flooding on Oatman Highway. Now the county will need almost $300,000 more to recover from recent storm damage.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Monday on the possible award of a $296,808 contract with Utah-based Perco Rock Company to repair damaged training dikes and berms in the Sacramento Wash, which lies about 30 miles north of Lake Havasu City.

The wash crosses beneath Oatman Highway, and flooding can potentially make the road impassable.

Heavy storms throughout the Mohave County region did just that during the Thanksgiving weekend, despite recent efforts by the county to improve the wash.

“A recent Thanksgiving storm event damaged newly-constructed Sacramento Wash training dikes and berms, which were designed to carry storm flows to the new bridge on Oatman Highway,” said Mohave County Procurement Director Rebecca O’Brien.

The Oatman highway serves an average of almost 1,400 vehicles per day, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Water from Sacramento Wash, which serves drainage basins in Topock, Yucca and Golden Valley, can carry sediment onto the highway during flooding.

Recent improvements to the wash, and the addition of the Oatman Bridge last year, were meant to mitigate the potential risk of flooding.

“The training dikes and berms were designed to accommodate a two-year, two-hour rainfall event,” O’Brien said. “The recent storm was a five-year, eight-hour event that exceeded the capacity of the training dikes and berms, causing significant erosion and silting. Based on engineering inspection and evaluation, the training dikes and berms require repair to increase their resiliency to handle future storm flows.”

Also under consideration by the board of supervisors on Monday will be funding for the Sacramento Wash Revegetation Project.

The project will include soil preparation, installation of temporary irrigation, planting seed and potted trees and bi-weekly monitoring to revegetate 2.1 acres of the Sacramento Wash area west of Oatman Highway, in Topock. If approved, the revegetation project would cost the county an additional $115,614.

The cost of each project would be paid through a transfer of money previously budgeted to the county’s Highway User Fund cash reserve.

