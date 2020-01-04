OFFERS
Mohave Republican Forum to host US Senate candidate Daniel McCarty Jan. 8

Daniel McCarthy, right, a businessman challenging U.S. Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) in the Republican primary, is shown speaking at the 2016 FreedomFest at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons)

Originally Published: January 4, 2020 11 a.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave Republic Forum will host U.S. Senate candidate Daniel McCarty and City of Kingman Planner Sylvia Shaffer when it meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 at Golden Corral restaurant, 3580 Stockton Hill Road.

McCarty will discuss topics important to the opportunities, economy and lifestyle of the community.

“The person elected to the U.S. Senate from Arizona is critically important for many reasons including state and local interests, confirmation of federal judicial appointments, presidential appointments and other votes which will affect the security, morality and economy of this country, its people and the matters of the world,” the forum wrote in a news release.

Shaffer, who is overseeing the Kingman area 2020 Census Committee, will discuss and answer questions regarding the census.

A $2 admission fee covers facility expenses, and the room is available at 4 p.m. for early-bird diners. For reservations contact Rita Basinger at 928-692-4771 or basingerreb@gmail.com, or Jayne Seieroe at 714-914-7143 or gs2007info@yahoo.com.

Information provided by the Mohave Republican Forum

