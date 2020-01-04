OFFERS
Obituary | Robert Joseph Dierking

Robert Joseph Dierking

Robert Joseph Dierking

Originally Published: January 4, 2020 6:04 p.m.

Robert Joseph Dierking, 95, of Kingman, Arizona, passed away on Dec. 30, 2019.

He was born in Mount Sterling, Illinois on Oct. 10, 1924. He worked in the mining industry and had a passion for prospecting.

Robert is survived by his loving wife, Ruby Dierking; daughters, Carol Cole and Linda Trail; son, Dennis Dierking; Jack Johnson, Jim Johnson, Jeff Johnson, Joel Johnson, and Catherine Kendall; grandchildren Dewey Trail Jr., Cody Trail, Steven Gilmore, Cody James Trail, Mary Trail and Sunnie Trail, Jessie Conteras, Jay Johnson, Danielle Hill, Robert Johnson, Callie Bucher, Amy Johnson, Matthew Johnson and Rebekah Kendall; great-grandchildren James Trail, Margaret Trail, Nickey Trail, David Trail, and Baby Cody Trail.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.

