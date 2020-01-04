OFFERS
Pick up an Arizona 66 Passport, "Get your Kicks on Route 66"

Pick up an Arizona 66 Passport at the Powerhouse Visitor Center, 120 W. Andy Devine Ave. in Kingman and start your adventure through communities and attractions along Arizona’s stretch of Route 66. (City of Kingman, Office of Tourism)

mugshot photo
By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: January 4, 2020 noon

Pick up an Arizona 66 Passport at the Powerhouse Visitor Center, 120 W. Andy Devine Ave. in Kingman and start your adventure through communities and attractions along Arizona’s stretch of Route 66.

Inside the passport is a list of stops. Start wherever you like and start collecting stamps along the way. There are 10 unique stamps to collect; 9 destinations and 1 wildcard stop.

Collect 7 or more stamps and receive a certificate stating that you officially "Got your Kicks on Route 66”!

There is no time limit on completing the passport, so you can do this at your leisure and have fun.

Passports are also available at all of the locations where stamps are given out and at visitor centers across Route 66 in Arizona.

For more information, visit historic66az.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.

