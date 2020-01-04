OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Jan. 04
Weather  40.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Prep Basketball: Lady Vols take care of business at River Valley

Lee Williams senior Hayle Davis, left, and teammate Lia Lucero swarm Kingman’s Star Talayumpteua earlier this season. The Lady Vols’ defense paid off Friday in a 57-12 rout at River Valley. (Miner file photo)

Lee Williams senior Hayle Davis, left, and teammate Lia Lucero swarm Kingman’s Star Talayumpteua earlier this season. The Lady Vols’ defense paid off Friday in a 57-12 rout at River Valley. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: January 4, 2020 4:15 p.m.

KINGMAN – It’s no secret that the Lee Williams High School girls basketball team is focused on its defense.

The proof is in a number of low-scoring affairs thus far, but the offense finally showed its firepower Friday in a 57-12 victory at River Valley.

“We forced a lot of turnovers and we were able to reward ourselves with some open shots,” said Lee Williams head coach Jerry Arave. “It was a solid team effort.”

The Lady Vols had eight different athletes tally at least two points as Liberty Cronk led the way with 16, followed by Savannah Jimenez with 10 and Hayle Davis with nine.

Lee Williams was in control early with an 11-3 advantage after the first quarter. The offense carried over to the second as the Lady Vols scored 26 points, highlighted by six 3-pointers.

Cronk played a big role in the onslaught as the senior nailed half of those treys and finished the first half with 14 points.

photo

Lee Williams senior Liberty Cronk single-handedly outscored River Valley Friday with a game-high 16 points. (Miner file photo)

“Liberty shot the ball very well, which really opened things up for us offensively,” Arave said.

But it wasn’t just the offense that was clicking, as the defensive pressure continued into the second half. Lee Williams held the Lady Dust Devils to zero points in the third quarter while scoring nine for a commanding 46-7 advantage.

“Our defense really sparks our offense,” Arave said. “Our offense gets better when we play tough defense because we find ourselves getting easier looks at the basket.”

The Lady Vol (3-3, 0-3 4A Grand Canyon Region) hosts Dysart (1-6) at 7 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a trip to Prescott (2-4, 1-1) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prep Basketball: Lady Vols open River Valley Shootout with 3 wins
Prep Basketball: Lady Vols surge past Kingman High
Prep Basketball: Lady Vols take 2nd at River Valley Shootout
Prep Basketball: Lady Vols tally first win in program history over Bradshaw Mountain
Lady Vols go respectable 2-2 at Prescott tourney

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News