OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Jan. 04
Weather  40.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rants and Raves | Jan. 5, 2020

Postal workers clean up after a pickup truck struck the front entrance of the U.S. Post Office at 1901 Johnson Ave. in Kingman on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

Postal workers clean up after a pickup truck struck the front entrance of the U.S. Post Office at 1901 Johnson Ave. in Kingman on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

Originally Published: January 4, 2020 5:46 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Truck drives through Johnson Avenue post office – Let me guess. Another over-60 elderly “confused” driver!

Phoenix Avenue needs paved. I called five years ago and they said they are going to pave. Never happened. It’s been over 25 years like this. Also, why can't the city get some landscaping done?

Alaska Bush Program – In response to person who laughed at my awareness I for one really had no idea that the drastic changes happening to the weather in Alaska is not a life-time away but closing in on us today. Entire ecosystems are being affected all for the very bad.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office promotions – It is nice to see employees promoted in the County Sheriff’s Office. Now if we could just see them drive through the neighborhoods occasionally, maybe it would cut down on all of the petty thefts, which frankly should be an embarrassment to any law enforcement organization.

Why can’t stores hire enough cashiers? I was forced to use self-checkout and the machine malfunctioned and I waited for an attendant. Why not just put that attendant on a register? It ruined the shopping experience.

I and three other neighbors had to contact the EPA to force one neighbor to clean human refuse from their yard.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Rants and Raves | Jan. 3, 2020
Rants and Raves | Jan. 1, 2020
Rants and Raves | Dec. 27, 2019
Rants and Raves | Dec. 15, 2019
Rants & Raves | Nov. 12, 2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News