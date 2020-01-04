Rants and Raves | Jan. 5, 2020
Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.
Truck drives through Johnson Avenue post office – Let me guess. Another over-60 elderly “confused” driver!
Phoenix Avenue needs paved. I called five years ago and they said they are going to pave. Never happened. It’s been over 25 years like this. Also, why can't the city get some landscaping done?
Alaska Bush Program – In response to person who laughed at my awareness I for one really had no idea that the drastic changes happening to the weather in Alaska is not a life-time away but closing in on us today. Entire ecosystems are being affected all for the very bad.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office promotions – It is nice to see employees promoted in the County Sheriff’s Office. Now if we could just see them drive through the neighborhoods occasionally, maybe it would cut down on all of the petty thefts, which frankly should be an embarrassment to any law enforcement organization.
Why can’t stores hire enough cashiers? I was forced to use self-checkout and the machine malfunctioned and I waited for an attendant. Why not just put that attendant on a register? It ruined the shopping experience.
I and three other neighbors had to contact the EPA to force one neighbor to clean human refuse from their yard.
