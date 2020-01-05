Main Street: Where Kingman dreams come true

KINGMAN – Kingman Main Street is not wasting time in 2020, already working to figure out how to make downtown more pleasant to visitors and more profitable for business owners.

The nonprofit’s next monthly meeting is slated for Thursday, Jan. 9 at Kingman Visitor Center, 120 W Andy Devine Ave. All new volunteers interested in developing downtown Kingman are welcome to join.

The group is a loose association of ardent Kingmanites, who meet and work together to bring change to the community. They are all volunteers and they need your help.

Their mission statement is “to make the heart of Kingman a vibrant center of economic and cultural activity by partnering with public and private stakeholders to rekindle community pride, capitalize on our unique physical assets and history, and encourage downtown revitalization and investment.”

“Some of the major projects we’ve completed so far are the Beale Street Theater Alley Mural, the Downtown Map, and the Cookie Crawl for two years in a row,” said Kingman Main Street board member Jasmine Marin.

This year’s holiday Cookie Crawl sold out. The downtown map project – large, informative maps installed in strategic places in town – turned out to be such a hit that the map can now downloaded at http://bit.ly/2QGS9YI.

In recent years, downtown Kingman has seen a resurgence of interest and business commitment, and Kingman Main Street members say their organization is working to help keep that momentum going.

For more information visit www.kingmanmainstreet.com.