Blood Drive set for Jan. 31 at Kingman’s Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center

A blood drive will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave.



Originally Published: January 6, 2020 5 p.m.

KINGMAN – A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

The Adult Center is located at 1776 Airway Ave. Sign up by visiting Redcrossblood.org and entering the code KHCENTER.

To donate whole blood a donor must weigh 110 pounds, and be in good health and feeling well. You may donate once every 56 days.

(Information provided by Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center)

