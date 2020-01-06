Blood Drive set for Jan. 31 at Kingman’s Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center
Originally Published: January 6, 2020 5 p.m.
KINGMAN – A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
The Adult Center is located at 1776 Airway Ave. Sign up by visiting Redcrossblood.org and entering the code KHCENTER.
To donate whole blood a donor must weigh 110 pounds, and be in good health and feeling well. You may donate once every 56 days.
(Information provided by Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center)
