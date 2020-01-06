Keep it clean: Image is important for sportsmen

Recently I had a rather heated discussion with some sportsmen on a social media site where I commented on a photo that one of the hunters had posted.

The hunter had been successful on his archery javelina hunt and he was sitting behind the animal with his bow.

But what caught my eye first was not the javelina he had taken; no, it was the cigarette that he had dangling from the corner of his mouth.

I posted that while he was to be congratulated for taking the javelina with a bow, the photo didn’t portray a positive image to others of what a sportsman and hunter is really all about.

I was amazed by the comments that were being made by others who had read the comments.

They ranged from “He is doing nothing illegal, so why is there an issue?” to a lot more derogatory, profanity-filled remarks, which I can’t list here.

Others said that the anti- and non-hunting public never looked at the hunting sites, and a couple even noted that who cares what the non-hunting public thinks?

Image: Does it matter?

So what is an image?

The dictionary states that an image is: “A representation of the external form of a person or thing in art.” The definition continues: “The general impression that a person, organization or product presents to the public.”

And that was and will always be an issue with me. And here is why I feel that way.

We as sportsmen/women are a definite minority in America. Statistics show that in the American population today, sportsmen make up only about 10% of the population. Anti-hunters also make up about 10% of the population. The remaining 80% of the American public are neither for nor against hunting as long as it is done in a responsible, lawful and ethical manner.

For me and many other sportsmen, it is the image to that 80% of our population that we must constantly present and portray as us being lawful and ethical citizens, not some kind of blood-thirsty slobs.

And that is why I and many others are so sensitive about hunters who post photos on social media.

I will say right here that social media has and will never be a friend of sportsmen.

There is now an avenue where unfortunately either an uninformed and/or uncaring group of hunters can and often do things that show a bad image of us as a group.

I’m a sportsman and proud of it. I strive constantly to portray the image of us as a whole as being what we are; caring, lawful, considerate and responsible citizens.

But what about the anti-hunters and to some extent the nonhunters? Do they really visit the various hunting sites? The truth is they do, some out of curiosity, but in the case of the hard core anti-hunters; they do it for a reason.

These groups are copying the photos that they believe the non-hunting public will find distasteful.

They use and will continue to use these photos in their ongoing attempts to stop sport hunting in not only Arizona, but all over America. And sadly, a lot of uninformed or non-caring sportsmen are giving them the very things that they need to turn the 80% of the public into the ever-growing anti-hunting numbers. Remember, members of this non-hunting public are truly the ones who will decide if hunting will be allowed in the future. These folks vote, and up to this point they have agreed that the lawful, ethical sportsman should be allowed to continue what we embrace and enjoy. But that could quickly change.

We as sportsmen have a responsibility to portray hunting as what it is really is. Sportsmen are used by the various wildlife management agencies to control populations of wild animals.

Hunting is a time-honored tradition that has been handed down since the beginning of time. Hunting provides families with a source of food, and allows families and friends to share quality time together.

Photo tips

Being s responsible sportsman includes knowing what you should do before you take photos of the animals you’ve taken and want to post them on social media. Photos of animals that are bloody; have tongues hanging out, or have children sitting on or standing on them are particularly upsetting.

If you are going to take photos of animals that you want to share you have an obligation to take the time to make sure the photos show hunters and their quarry in a positive manner.

That means no cigarettes or alcoholic beverages in the photo. Use wet wipes or paper towels to clean up any blood on the animal before you take that photo. Remove the tongue or close the mouth of the animal. Pose the animal in a position that shows the animal as it would be in a natural setting!

Don’t take photos of animals in the back of vehicles or of animals that show obvious wounds.

Remember, it is you, the American sportsman, who has the responsibility to keep hunting viable. And you can do this by being a conscientious, caring, lawful and ethical sportsman. To do anything else will lessen the opportunity for your children and grandchildren to share the privileges we have today.