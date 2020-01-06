Mohave County to host vendor training workshop
KINGMAN – A public sector vendor training workshop is set for local merchants wanting to learn how to do business with Mohave County.
The workshop comes courtesy of the county, and will include training exercises, a presentation and a question-and-answer session regarding pursuing business partnerships with the county.
“The goal is to make sure that local vendors know that there is opportunity to do business here and to understand how to go about it,” said Becky O’Brien, procurement director, in a news release.
She added that local proprietors were issued 83 purchase orders totaling roughly $6.4 million from July to mid-November this year.
“To have strong partnerships with our local vendors on our projects is good for everybody,” O’Brien said. “While we have to follow certain processes and protocols, it’s not that difficult for them to participate in our business and they might reap some reward from doing that.”
The workshop is expected to take less than three hours, and will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15 in the Turquoise Room at the Mohave County Public Works Facility, 3715 Sunshine Dr.
RSVP with Procurement Supervisor Michelle Fink, who can be contacted for more information at 928-753-0752 or michelle.fink@mohavecounty.us.
Information provided by Mohave County
- Truck drives through Johnson Avenue post office main entrance
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Friends help a friend on first mule deer hunt
- Health report: Mohave County needs to improve on several fronts
- Jail inmate who claimed sex assault jumps out of car, dies
- New animal control ordinance proposed: Should dogs be allowed to run at-large on rural properties?
- Where to ring in the new year in Kingman
- Kaylee, a 10-year-old Kingman girl, is finally getting a transplant
- Mohave County Supervisors to ponder Sacramento Wash repairs
- Rants and Raves
- Flash flood watch, winter weather advisory for Kingman
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- ‘American Pickers’: Can Kingman make the list?
- Police arrest suspected graffiti vandal
- Obituary
- Details emerge in failed Mohave County sex trafficking case
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave 911
- A wet Christmas may be in store for Mohave County
- Havasu sex-trafficking case could be dismissed because federal witnesses are unavailable
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: