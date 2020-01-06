Mohave County to host vendor training workshop

KINGMAN – A public sector vendor training workshop is set for local merchants wanting to learn how to do business with Mohave County.

The workshop comes courtesy of the county, and will include training exercises, a presentation and a question-and-answer session regarding pursuing business partnerships with the county.

“The goal is to make sure that local vendors know that there is opportunity to do business here and to understand how to go about it,” said Becky O’Brien, procurement director, in a news release.

She added that local proprietors were issued 83 purchase orders totaling roughly $6.4 million from July to mid-November this year.

“To have strong partnerships with our local vendors on our projects is good for everybody,” O’Brien said. “While we have to follow certain processes and protocols, it’s not that difficult for them to participate in our business and they might reap some reward from doing that.”

The workshop is expected to take less than three hours, and will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15 in the Turquoise Room at the Mohave County Public Works Facility, 3715 Sunshine Dr.

RSVP with Procurement Supervisor Michelle Fink, who can be contacted for more information at 928-753-0752 or michelle.fink@mohavecounty.us.

Information provided by Mohave County