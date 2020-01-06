Parents, Kingman Regional Medical Center welcome first baby of 2020
KINGMAN – Tammy Pennington and Jesus Barraza are the parents of the first baby delivered at KRMC in 2020, Valentino Barraza.
Valentino was born at 5:38 p.m. Jan. 2 at KRMC. He weighed 8 pounds and one-half ounce and was 21 inches long, the hospital wrote in a news release.
The family also received gift baskets with products for the newborn and mother courtesy of the Del E. Webb Wellness and Rehabilitation Center; KRMC Gift Boutique; KRMC Public Relations; KRMC Labor and Delivery Unit; and Sweet Peas Photography.
“KRMC’s Labor and Delivery Unit would like to extend a special thanks to those at Grace Lutheran Church who made layettes, and the many volunteers who have made hats, blankets and booties for our newborns,” KRMC wrote.
Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center
