Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
A quad-city area ophthalmologist and eye surgeon has been indicted by a state grand jury on charges of conspiracy, fraudulent schemes and artifices, illegal control of an enterprise, theft and money laundering violations.
Dr. Michael Ham is accused of fraudulently billing several government institutions and private health insurers for hundreds of thousands of dollars for nearly a decade, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. He was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 2, in Prescott Valley, where he has been practicing at Kokopelli Eye Institute.
Some of the victims in the case are listed as Medicare, the United States Department of Veterans’ Affairs and the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS).
Kokopelli Eye Institute maintains eight ophthalmology offices in Arizona serving Prescott, Prescott Valley, Peoria, Wickenburg, Surprise, Kingman, Glendale and Fountain Hills.
It is alleged that between May 13, 2009, and October 10, 2018, Ham directed 46 current and former subordinate employees to fraudulently complete patient eye examination documents with false information and/or to artificially include deficient exam results in order to meet third-party insurer standards to determine whether disbursement of payments for cataract and laser surgeries are rendered.
The false information was calibrated in such fashion to satisfy the standards of third-party insurers, public and private, for cataract or laser surgery coverage, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office stated in a news release.
It is alleged fraudulent exam documents were maintained in patient records in the event of scrutiny or oversight via prospective audits related to the legitimacy or necessity of payments made to Kokopelli for cataract or laser surgery. It is possible that some patients had cataract surgeries that were not medically necessary, the release states.
The indictment follows a multi-agency investigation conducted by the Special Investigations Section of the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General, and AHCCCS.
- Kaylee, a 10-year-old Kingman girl, is finally getting a transplant
- Truck drives through Johnson Avenue post office main entrance
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Where to ring in the new year in Kingman
- Slight chance of snow forecast Monday, Dec. 30
- Friends help a friend on first mule deer hunt
- Top 10 Kingman, Arizona Stories of 2019 continued
- Health report: Mohave County needs to improve on several fronts
- Jail inmate who claimed sex assault jumps out of car, dies
- New animal control ordinance proposed: Should dogs be allowed to run at-large on rural properties?
- Flash flood watch, winter weather advisory for Kingman
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- ‘American Pickers’: Can Kingman make the list?
- Police arrest suspected graffiti vandal
- Obituary
- Details emerge in failed Mohave County sex trafficking case
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave 911
- A wet Christmas may be in store for Mohave County
- Havasu sex-trafficking case could be dismissed because federal witnesses are unavailable
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: