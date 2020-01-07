Come listen to 'An American Western Sampler', Jan. 12
Presented by Lake Havasu Regional Orchestra
The Lake Havasu Regional Orchestra presents “An American Western Sampler” at Lake Havasu Performing Arts Center, Lake Havasu High School, 2675 Palo Verde South at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12.
Under the direction of Mr. Art Swanson, the orchestra will feature a variety of our nation’s music from Folk to Country to Bluegrass. You will hear Turkey in the Straw, Billy Boy, John Henry, On the Trail from the Grand Canyon Suite and many more.
Tickets are $10 for adults, free for students and can be purchased at Sound Bank Electronics, 1931 McCulloch Blvd. N. in Lake Havasu City.
For more information, visit lhro.org.
