OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Jan. 07
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Golden Valley man charged in fatal hit and run sentenced to 20 years

Joseph Lloyd Whybark (MCSO)

Joseph Lloyd Whybark (MCSO)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: January 7, 2020 12:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – Joseph Lloyd Whybark, 35, of Golden Valley, charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that resulted in the death of a pedestrian, was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle on Monday.

Deputies originally responded to the area of Colorado Road and Brooke Drive in Golden Valley on a call of a subject in the roadway on April 23, 2019. They arrived to find 62-year-old Krisandrea Pannell-Cashen of Bullhead City deceased. On April 24, the suspected vehicle involved was located abandoned in a wash on the west end of Golden Valley.

Whybark, per the terms of his plea agreement, pleaded guilty to failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury or death, and tampering with physical evidence. He was sentenced to nine years incarceration for the first offense, and two years for the second.

Whybark was also sentenced in relation to another case in which it was charged that he committed burglary in the second degree on or about June 9, 2019 in the vicinity of 2600 Calle Marco Drive. He pleaded guilty to burglary in the second degree and misconduct involving weapons. Whybark was sentenced to 78 months in prison for the burglary count, and 54 months for the misconduct involving weapons charge.

Whybark’s sentences for the first case will run concurrently, while the burglary sentence will be served consecutively to the first two. The sentence for the misconduct involving weapons charge will also be served consecutively to the other charges. All in all, Whybark was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Whybark apologized to the family of the deceased, saying that if he could take back what happened, he would.

“I’m really sorry. I mean that from my heart,” he said.

Whybark’s attorney, Chris Donis, spoke to the court about his client’s rough upbringing and his remorse, and noted that the incident occurred at night on a dark road and that the victim was wearing dark clothing. He contended that Whybark was not responsible for the woman’s death, but was being charged for what occurred after the incident. He believed 12 years in prison would have been appropriate.

Prosecutor Bob Moon said that remorse was “clearly not evident,” in speaking to the defendant’s actions.

“It’s clear that his first reaction upon realizing the extent of what he had done in the hit-and-run case was to go into CYA mode: Get out of there, get help, hide the vehicle in a wash somewhere,” the prosecutor said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Man charged in fatal hit-and-run could face more than 100 years in prison
Kingman man charged with leaving scene of fatal accident enters guilty plea
Kingman man arrested for fatal hit and run in Golden Valley
MCSO looks for suspect involved in fatal hit and run
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for string of robberies, burglaries

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News