Grab dinner, support White Cliffs Middle School Band, Jan. 14

Grab some dinner and support White Cliffs Middle School Band Club at Chipotle, 3455 Stockton Hill Rd., Suite C in Kingman from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

You must present a paper or digital copy of the flyer (below) or tell the cashier you are supporting the White Cliffs Middle School Band Club to make sure that 33% of the proceeds will be donated to the band.