Kingman archer bags first mule deer of 2020

With the new year starting on January 1, one local sportsman didn’t waste any time in filling his over-the-counter 2020 archery deer tag.

Kingman resident Dan Hargrave is an avid sportsman with a passion for archery hunting. Besides deer, Hargrave has taken two elk, seven javelina and small game including jack rabbits and cottontails, quail and even doves with a bow. He has been archery hunting for nine years.

Hargrave got interested in archery hunting when his brother Robin gave him his old bow as he was getting a new one.

“That changed my hunting forever,” Hargrave said. “You might say it gave me a new hobby and changed my life to some degree.”

This bowhunter hunts locally

Hargrave doesn’t go very far when he bow hunts for deer. Safe to say he stays within 30 miles of Kingman. But that is not to say that he hasn’t been successful in the past in his pursuit of deer with his bow.

He has taken five bucks in the past with his PSE Lite Speed bow set at 70 pounds draw. Dan uses Black Diamond arrows topped off with deadly Slick Trick broadheads.

There are a lot of archery deer hunting opportunities in Arizona. Archery hunters with over-the-counter tags can hunt in January, August and again in December in over 40 game management units throughout Arizona.

In 2019 Hargrave was hoping to again fill his tag with some locally grown venison. But Lady Luck wasn’t on his side. In December, it would be his last chance to fill the 2019 tag.

Hargrave was successful in finding deer. He had made at least seven stalks on bucks. In one case he got a shot at a 4x4 buck, but the deer flinched at the sound of the arrow being released, and the arrow missed its mark.

One area that Hargrave had often hunted in the past had the access blocked, so Dan decided to look for some new areas to hunt.

One of the areas open to archers in December was Unit 16A, the Hualapai Mountains, and Dan decided to give it a try.

Dan was hunting on Dec. 21 when he spotted a single doe. Knowing that the annual rut was going on, Hargrave decided just to follow her and see where she was going. “I followed her until I found myself looking at a herd of 6 does and a nice 3x3 buck,” Hargrave said.

As he was watching them they suddenly started moving down the mountain toward livestock water that was in the area.

The deer walked to the drinker, watered and left.

Hargrave said he figured the deer would come back to that water so he decided to put up a ground blind about 40 yards from the life-giving water. During the next few days Dan would go and brush in the blind to give it a natural appearance.

When finished, it looked just like the trees and shrubs that were in the area.

Then it became a waiting game. Hargrave wasn’t sure when or even if the deer would return, so it meant he was going to have to spend a lot of time in the blind.

December in the Hualapai Mountains can and does get very cold at times. Hargrave said that at times he was miserable; that his feet got very cold. But he continued his vigil, spending as much time as he could in the blind.

Hargrave also put up a trail camera near the blind to see if the deer were coming back when he wasn’t there or if they were coming in at night.

Each time he came to the area he checked the camera. Other than cattle he saw no deer.

Dan hunted almost every day, except Sundays and Christmas, but his patience was not being rewarded. He saw nothing and nothing was showing up on the camera.

Time ran out on his 2019 tag, but deer season was still open for those that had a 2020 deer tag.

“I went out early on January 1 to my old hunting area and I did see some deer, but they were too far away to go after,” Hargrave said.

He decided to back to his blind in the Hualapais.

When he checked the camera he got a surprise. The same group of deer had come in to the water on Dec. 31 at 1:45 p.m., Dan said.

Hargrave decided to sit in the blind in case the deer came back.

“Since I had some time before I was going to start sitting in the blind, I moved to another area and shot my bow. I wanted to make sure it was ready to go if and when something came in.”

Hargrave got into the blind at 11 a.m. and the wait started. The only animals that came in initially were a small herd of cattle. They drank and loafed around for about 45 minutes and then left.

Showtime

It was 4 p.m. when Hargrave noticed deer moving towards the water. “It was like I wrote a script for what happened next,” Hargrave said.

The buck came in and started to drink. He was standing broadside and there were no does around him.

When he released the arrow he saw the buck jump and run off. He could see his arrow laying on the ground and was certain he had hit him.

Dan was shooting through the netting on the windows of the blind that is designed to be shot through. But he had never shot through it before so there was some uncertainty.

Dan waited for 45 minutes before he exited the blind. When he walked over to his arrow, it showed the sign of a hit.

“There was a blood trail, but it wasn’t that great,” Hargrave said. But he could see the fresh tracks in the dirt and he finally located the buck about 500 yards away.

Hargrave is doing a European mount on the mule deer’s antlers. This buck is his sixth in eight years. “Not bad for a bow hunter in Arizona,” Hargrave said with a smile.