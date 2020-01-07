Kingman’s Route 66 Rotary Club hears about park and trail improvements

KINGMAN – Mike Meersman, director of Parks, Recreation, Golf and Aquatics for the City of Kingman, updated the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club about recreation improvements in the city at their Jan. 3 meeting.

Meersman reported that a shade structure is being added at Firefighters Park, and a new 2.5 mile trail – White Cliffs Wagon Wheel Trail – is in the works.

He also told the group that Fort Beale Loop Trail has been upgraded, and the parking area has been enlarged.

Meersman can be contacted at 928-692-3105 or mmeersman@cityofkingman.gov.

Information provided by Route 66 Rotary Club