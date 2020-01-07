OFFERS
Kingman’s Route 66 Rotary Club hears about park and trail improvements

Mike Meersman, left, director of Parks, Recreation, Golf and Aquatics for the City of Kingman, spoke to the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club on Jan. 3, 2020. He is shown with Rotarian Tom Clark. (Kingman Rotary Club courtesy photo)

Mike Meersman, left, director of Parks, Recreation, Golf and Aquatics for the City of Kingman, spoke to the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club on Jan. 3, 2020. He is shown with Rotarian Tom Clark. (Kingman Rotary Club courtesy photo)

Originally Published: January 7, 2020 3:37 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mike Meersman, director of Parks, Recreation, Golf and Aquatics for the City of Kingman, updated the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club about recreation improvements in the city at their Jan. 3 meeting.

Meersman reported that a shade structure is being added at Firefighters Park, and a new 2.5 mile trail – White Cliffs Wagon Wheel Trail – is in the works.

He also told the group that Fort Beale Loop Trail has been upgraded, and the parking area has been enlarged.

Meersman can be contacted at 928-692-3105 or mmeersman@cityofkingman.gov.

Information provided by Route 66 Rotary Club

