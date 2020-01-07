Kingman’s Route 66 Rotary Club hears about park and trail improvements
KINGMAN – Mike Meersman, director of Parks, Recreation, Golf and Aquatics for the City of Kingman, updated the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club about recreation improvements in the city at their Jan. 3 meeting.
Meersman reported that a shade structure is being added at Firefighters Park, and a new 2.5 mile trail – White Cliffs Wagon Wheel Trail – is in the works.
He also told the group that Fort Beale Loop Trail has been upgraded, and the parking area has been enlarged.
Meersman can be contacted at 928-692-3105 or mmeersman@cityofkingman.gov.
Information provided by Route 66 Rotary Club
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- Truck drives through Johnson Avenue post office main entrance
- Jail inmate who claimed sex assault jumps out of car, dies
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave 911
- Friends help a friend on first mule deer hunt
- Mohave County Supervisors to ponder Sacramento Wash repairs
- New animal control ordinance proposed: Should dogs be allowed to run at-large on rural properties?
- Parents, Kingman Regional Medical Center welcome first baby of 2020
- Rants and Raves
- Flash flood watch, winter weather advisory for Kingman
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- ‘American Pickers’: Can Kingman make the list?
- Police arrest suspected graffiti vandal
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Details emerge in failed Mohave County sex trafficking case
- Mohave 911
- A wet Christmas may be in store for Mohave County
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: