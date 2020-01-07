OFFERS
Tue, Jan. 07
Mental Health First Aid Class set for Jan. 29

Originally Published: January 7, 2020 5 a.m.

It’s not your typical first aid class. This one is about how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders.

A Mental Health First Aid and Mental Health First Aid for Older Adults training session will be offered by the Area Agency on Aging, Region IV and the Western Arizona Council of Governments on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.

According to a WACOG news release, the eight-hour course teaches people “how to help someone who is developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis.”

The course is slated for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at WACOG’s Kingman office, 208 N. 4th St.

To register call 928-377-4962 or email melindak@wacog.com.

Information provided by Western Arizona Council of Governments

