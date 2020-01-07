Take an intermediate line dance class, Jan. 13

Take an intermediate line dance class at Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. in Kingman from 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13.

Cost is $1.50 per person, but tips are greatly appreciated.

For more information, call 928-757-2778 or visit kingmanadultcenter.com.

