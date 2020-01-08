OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Jan. 08
Weather  57.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Prep Roundup: Bulldogs tally comeback win over Paradise Honors

Marcos Silva scored two goals Tuesday as Kingman High rallied for a 3-2 win at Paradise Honors. (Miner file photo)

Marcos Silva scored two goals Tuesday as Kingman High rallied for a 3-2 win at Paradise Honors. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: January 8, 2020 2:39 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School boys soccer team proved no deficit is too large as it rallied for a 3-2 win at Paradise Honors.

“It was a great comeback win,” said Bulldogs head coach Kevin Roberts...

Already have a digital account? Log in here
To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
1 MONTH
$3.49

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

1 MONTH

1 YEAR
$25

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$1.49

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
kdminer subscribe logo
Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prep Roundup: Araya’s gem gives Bulldogs win over Northwest Christian
Prep Roundup: Lady Vols keep it rolling with road win over Mohave
Prep Roundup: Tigers roar past River Valley for first 3A West Region win
Prep Roundup: Bulldogs take down Parker on the road
Prep Roundup: Lady Vols battle, but 7-match win streak ends against Estrella

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News