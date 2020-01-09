OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Jan. 09
Weather  42.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

2 arrested in connection with Kingman homicide

Benjamin Clark Dann and Alfred Martin Talavera (MCSO photo)

Benjamin Clark Dann and Alfred Martin Talavera (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: January 9, 2020 4:15 p.m.

KINGMAN – Two Kingmanites have been charged with second-degree murder.

Benjamin Clark Dann, 24, and Alfred Martin Talavera, 33, both of Kingman, were arrested by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in relation to the Jan. 14, 2018 discovery of the body of 37-year-old Kingman resident Kirklin Marcus Roach near the Kingman Airport.

On Tuesday, Jan. 7, Dann was arrested for unrelated probation violation warrants by Mohave County Probation, the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and the Kingman Police Department. Dann and Talavera were suspects in the ongoing homicide investigation of Roach.

Dann was interviewed at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility, and detectives contacted Talavera at a residence in the 2000 block of Devlin Avenue.

After the interviews the pair were arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

MCSO: Boyfriend arrested for first degree murder in Mohave Valley shooting
Trial date set for 'Bull' Benjamin
Homicide suspect arraignment continued
Double-homicide case will go forward with new judge
Suspect in double homicide captured

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News