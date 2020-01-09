Cerbat Elementary in Kingman celebrates Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
KINGMAN – For a fourth year, Cerbat Elementary School, 2689 Jagerson Ave., celebrated National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Thursday, Jan. 9.
Students of all grades gathered in the Cerbat Elementary gym for a demonstration courtesy of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
Sgt. Kelly McCool put on a show with his K-9 partner Chase, and Deputy Kevin Gunnoe showed off a few tricks with his dog, Bruno. The audience appeared impressed and delighted.
The dogs seemed to have fun, too, following orders to attack, to stay still and to search for drugs.
“We pick those dogs who are high-energy and very driven,” McCool told the Miner. “So yes, they are having fun.”
In addition to the crew from the Sheriff’s Office, officers from the Kingman Police Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety attended.
After the demonstration, officers were treated to a loaded baked potato bar.
The tradition was started by students Kenneth and Jacob Whitton, whose father, Ken Whitton, works at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Cerbat Principal Julie Runkel said.
“I want you to know that you shouldn’t be ever afraid to approach the deputies,” McCool told the students. “And that we do this job because we love it.”
National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day was created in 2015 to thank officers across the country for all the daily sacrifices they make for their communities.
