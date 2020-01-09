OFFERS
Thu, Jan. 09
Cerbat Elementary in Kingman celebrates Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kevin Gunnoe and his K-9 partner Bruno showed off a few tricks during an assembly to celebrate Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at Cerbat Elementary School in Kingman. (Photos by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: January 9, 2020 4:09 p.m.

Kenneth, left, and Jacob Whitton pose for a photo during National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at Cerbat Elementary School in Kingman. The pair are credited with starting the school’s observance.

KINGMAN – For a fourth year, Cerbat Elementary School, 2689 Jagerson Ave., celebrated National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Thursday, Jan. 9.

Students of all grades gathered in the Cerbat Elementary gym for a demonstration courtesy of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Kelly McCool put on a show with his K-9 partner Chase, and Deputy Kevin Gunnoe showed off a few tricks with his dog, Bruno. The audience appeared impressed and delighted.

The dogs seemed to have fun, too, following orders to attack, to stay still and to search for drugs.

“We pick those dogs who are high-energy and very driven,” McCool told the Miner. “So yes, they are having fun.”

In addition to the crew from the Sheriff’s Office, officers from the Kingman Police Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety attended.

After the demonstration, officers were treated to a loaded baked potato bar.

The tradition was started by students Kenneth and Jacob Whitton, whose father, Ken Whitton, works at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Cerbat Principal Julie Runkel said.

“I want you to know that you shouldn’t be ever afraid to approach the deputies,” McCool told the students. “And that we do this job because we love it.”

National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day was created in 2015 to thank officers across the country for all the daily sacrifices they make for their communities.

